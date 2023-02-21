Watch Harry Styles Drink From His Shoe During Concert In Australia

Harry Styles is no stranger to making headlines, from his eye-catching red carpet fashion to record-breaking concerts during his massive Love On Tour world tour, and his latest adventures down under are no exception.

The British singer recently decided to partake in a local tradition to kick off the Australian and New Zealand leg of his tour. At his show in Perth on Monday (February 20), Styles was chatting with the crowd between songs when he took a moment to do a "shoey," which requires pouring alcohol, not water, into a shoe and drinking it, per Billboard.

"Does anybody have a drink that they wouldn't mind lending?" he asked the crowd. "Can we do a shoey with water or is that against the rules? No?"

Though he was on board to try a fun local pastime, he did have some observations about the interesting way to chug a drink, saying that "this is one of the most disgusting traditions" before diving in, much to the delight of the crowd who cheered him on.

Styles joked that he felt different after the shoey and would be "discussing this with my therapist at length," per People.

"I feel like a different person," he said. "I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people."

Watch Styles do a shoey in the video below.