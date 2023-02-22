Another famous Sesame Street resident drops by but he isn't impressed by the music as much as the treat it's coming out of. "Boy oh boy! Can me try?" Cookie Monster asks before turning the cookie flute into a snack. “That was the one and only cookie flute,” Lizzo says to which Cookie Monster replies, "I know, how can me not eat it? What an honor.” As Lizzo and Elmo laugh off the monster's antics, they're soon quieted by the beautiful music that comes from the cookie flute sitting inside of Cookie Monster's stomach. "That sounds pretty good," Lizzo says before all three start dancing to the music.

Everyone has been waiting for Lizzo to make a visit to Sesame Street since she teamed up with Cookie Monster to write new lyrics to her hit "Truth Hurts" via Twitter.