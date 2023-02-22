Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Had Trouble Moving On After One Direction Split
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 22, 2023
Louis Tomlinson has shared the first look at his upcoming documentary, All Of Those Voices. After opening with footage of his One Direction heyday with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, the singer reveals his struggle moving on after the group disbanded in 2015.
"I thought for me it was the band or nothing. It was hard for me to imagine myself on my own," Louis says in an interview. "I didn't see a way back not even musically, just to do anything." He obviously worked through the doubt and is fresh off the release of his sophomore album Faith in the Future. "I started to feel, oh maybe I do have some individual work. What about making some music?"
On Wednesday, February 8th, the former One Direction member launched an Instagram account dedicated to the feature-length documentary film, which is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 22nd. "All Of Those Voices takes a refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson's musical journey," reads the synopsis on the film's official website. "Ditching the typical glossy sheen of celebrity documentaries, this film gives audiences an intimate and unvarnished view of Louis's life and career."
Towards the end of the minute-long trailer, Louis triumphantly says, "I finally feel worthy of where I am and what I'm doing." You can purchase tickets to the film at AllOfThoseVoices.com.