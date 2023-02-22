Louis Tomlinson has shared the first look at his upcoming documentary, All Of Those Voices. After opening with footage of his One Direction heyday with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, the singer reveals his struggle moving on after the group disbanded in 2015.

"I thought for me it was the band or nothing. It was hard for me to imagine myself on my own," Louis says in an interview. "I didn't see a way back not even musically, just to do anything." He obviously worked through the doubt and is fresh off the release of his sophomore album Faith in the Future. "I started to feel, oh maybe I do have some individual work. What about making some music?"