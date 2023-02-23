Former NBA Head Coach Has 'Mutual Interest' With Atlanta Hawks: Report

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly began formal discussions to quickly hire former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder for the same position, league sources confirmed to The Athletic's Shams Charania Thursday (February 23) morning.

Snyder reportedly participated in a virtual meeting with the Hawks on Wednesday (February 22) as he was believed to be out of the country at the time and there's said to have "been mutual interest between" both sides, according to the sources. The report comes less than 48 hours after the team dismissed former head coach Nate McMillan.

Other reported candidates for the Hawks' head coaching vacancy include Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson and G League South Bay Lakers head coach Miles Simon.

Snyder is, however, believed to be the Hawks' focal point of their search, according to Charania.