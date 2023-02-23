Kylie Jenner Responds To Rumors She Dissed Selena Gomez With Hailey Bieber

"This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts!" Jenner wrote in the comment. "U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Gomez responded to the comment adding, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

This isn't the first time a Kardashian has been involved in rumors about Hailey Bieber shading Selena Gomez. Last month, the model shared a video of her with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to a viral audio clip that says, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." According to Page Six, the since-deleted TikTok came shortly after Gomez made headlines for being body-shamed after being snapped by paparazzi in a bathing suit on a boat.