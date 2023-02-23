Selena Gomez Defends Taylor Swift After Hailey Bieber Diss Video Resurfaces
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 23, 2023
Selena Gomez is coming to the defense of her BFF Taylor Swift after footage of Hailey Bieber dissing the star during a TV appearance resurfaced. According to Us Weekly, fans on TikTok reshared an old video of Hailey pretending to gag after Swift's name was mentioned by Drop the Mic host Method Man. ".... a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album," he says when the model sticks out her tongue and rolls her eyes.
The user who uploaded the video wrote, "This is the real Hailey "Bieber" mean girl // matona /// A Bully." The TikTok has gained nearly 200,000 like and has thousands of comments, including one from Selena Gomez.
@duckcopycat0
“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez wrote in the video. The comment comes after Selena and Kylie Jenner came together to the set record straight about rumors that she and Hailey shaded Selena in a recent post. It all started when The Kardashians star posted a screenshot of a FaceTime with Bieber that was zoomed in on their eyebrows. According to Page Six, the post came just hours after Gomez told her followers in a video that she "laminated her brows too much" and added that she wishes she "was as pretty as Bella Hadid" using the Hadid face filter.
"This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts!" Jenner wrote in the comment. "U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Gomez responded to the comment adding, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"