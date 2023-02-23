Selena Gomez Defends Taylor Swift After Hailey Bieber Diss Video Resurfaces

Selena Gomez is coming to the defense of her BFF Taylor Swift after footage of Hailey Bieber dissing the star during a TV appearance resurfaced. According to Us Weekly, fans on TikTok reshared an old video of Hailey pretending to gag after Swift's name was mentioned by Drop the Mic host Method Man. ".... a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album," he says when the model sticks out her tongue and rolls her eyes.

The user who uploaded the video wrote, "This is the real Hailey "Bieber" mean girl // matona /// A Bully." The TikTok has gained nearly 200,000 like and has thousands of comments, including one from Selena Gomez.