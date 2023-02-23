This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint In Louisiana

Some of the best food can be found in local eateries tucked away from bustling cities and popular chain restaurants, from hidden gem chicken joints to a diner serving up all the classics. The same can be said for burgers.

Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving up amazing burgers, compiling a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in each state. Using customer reviews, personal experiences and recommendations, the list is made up of "unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

So which restaurant is considered the best hold-in-the-wall burger joint in Louisiana?

Judice Inn

You can find incredible burgers at plenty of spots around Lafayette, but Judice Inn has been a tradition since 1947 for a reason, serving up its hamburgers and cheeseburgers with special sauce to all who stop in.

Judice Inn is located at 3134 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The Judice Inn has been serving Lafayette residents since two brothers opened it in 1947. It's especially popular among University of Louisiana students, since it's only about a mile off campus. Burgers come wrapped in wax paper, spread with a mustard and mayo mixture, and with an onion slice on the side. Unlike other burger joints, this one doesn't serve french fries — only local Zapp's potato chips."

