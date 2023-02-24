Ariana Grande Reunites With The Weeknd For Epic New Remix

Ariana Grande has taken a quick break from working on the upcoming film Wicked to reunite with The Weeknd for an epic new remix. The songstress first teased the collab earlier this week with a post to TikTok that featured her tracking her own vocals for the song. "Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set," she wrote without naming the Weeknd. "This certain exception had to be made....."

On Friday, February 24th, the Weekend dropped the "Die For You (Remix)." On the remix, Ariana sings the new second verse, "I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do/ But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you/ And yes, I'm blamin' you/ And you know I can't fake it, now or never/ And you insinuatin' that you think we might be better/ Better me and you/ Yeah, I know you do."