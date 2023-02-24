Ariana Grande Reunites With The Weeknd For Epic New Remix
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 24, 2023
Ariana Grande has taken a quick break from working on the upcoming film Wicked to reunite with The Weeknd for an epic new remix. The songstress first teased the collab earlier this week with a post to TikTok that featured her tracking her own vocals for the song. "Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set," she wrote without naming the Weeknd. "This certain exception had to be made....."
On Friday, February 24th, the Weekend dropped the "Die For You (Remix)." On the remix, Ariana sings the new second verse, "I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do/ But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you/ And yes, I'm blamin' you/ And you know I can't fake it, now or never/ And you insinuatin' that you think we might be better/ Better me and you/ Yeah, I know you do."
This is technically the first new music we've received from Ariana in nearly three years. In October 2020, she dropped the 14-track album Positions which featured hits like the titular track, "34+35," and "Motive" featuring Doja Cat. The album also had a feature with the Weeknd called "Off the Table."
Ariana addressed fans who have been concerned about her lack of new music even though she's currently filming two musical movies. "Pls remember you're a singer," one fan commented on a recent r.e.m. beauty promotion post. Ariana hit back with an unexpected Wicked update as the film is currently being shot. "I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer," she wrote and added bubble emojis to signify her character in the film, Glinda the Good Witch, who travels in a large, magical bubble.