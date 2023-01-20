Watch Ariana Grande Sing 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' On 'Wicked' Set
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 20, 2023
Ariana Grande has answered fans' requests for new music... sort of! Ever since the pop star took on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Wicked, fans have been a little antsy for music and live performances. So, Ariana took to TikTok to respond.
"wHy AreN'T yOu A sInGer AnyMoRee?!?!?!" Ariana wrote in meme style pretending to be fans who keep complaining about her lack of new music and performances. She went on to give those fans more details about the demanding nature of her latest gig. "*is literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day*"
Ariana proceeded to give fans a personal performance of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," which was written for the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz— which the musical Wicked is based on— and sung by Judy Garland in her starring role as Dorothy.
"Wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :), " Ariana wrote in the video's caption. "Keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love.
Wicked: Part One is set to come out late 2024 and fans were excited to see Ariana on set for the first time at the end of September. The "7 Rings" singer was seen sporting matching looks with her husband, Dalton Gomez, as the pair walked along the set in London on Wednesday (September 28), according to photos obtained by E! News. Ariana has also been giving fans sneak peeks with her co-star Cynthia Erivo on Instagram since the summer. Earlier this year, she opened up about the audition process for one of her dream roles.