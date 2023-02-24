Halsey Drops Solo Version Of Post Malone's 'Die For Me'

But the singer had more to say. In their fully fleshed-out solo version, Halsey adds a new verse in addition to their feature on Post's track. "I hope you think about me every time you touch it/ I hope your new girl hears it and she loves it/ Devil's front door and I'm bangin' on the line/ If I said I want a answer, I'd be lyin', I'd be lyin', yeah/ They say what the devil can't do/ He's gon' send a woman to/ You seek to hide, you're dead inside, won't see me cry."

Halsey's version of "Die 4 Me" also features a new bridge that seems to put the lyrical back-and-forth with G-Eazy to rest. "This is the last time, I'ma do you the honor/ I gave you a headline, I know I shouldn't bother/ This is a lesson to take, hold someone tight and they break/ Then you say it's a mistake, but you meant it anyway," they sing. "Now you can blame me, tell them you made me/ Ignore the s—t that you did on the daily/ Think that you played me but you can save me/ All of that s—t 'bout how I'm f—in' crazy."