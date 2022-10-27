Room 93 earned Halsey their first Billboard chart entry in the US with the track "New Americana" which would serve as the lead single for their debut studio album Badlands in 2015. It's great to see Halsey celebrating their accomplishments especially after the singer expressed concern over the path of their life before their 28th birthday on September 29th.

"I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade," they wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time. "I am wandering lawlessly and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I've always known to scoop heapings of into your ears. They are shriveling lately. If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle. With love."