Halsey Shares Never-Before-Seen Videos From The Start Of Their Career

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 27, 2022

Halsey has come a long way. On Thursday, October 27th, the hitmaker shared some never-before-seen videos that were taken around the time they released their very first musical project. Room 93 turned 8 years old on Thursday, October 27th. "I found a few videos from the Room 93 era… I hope you’re enjoying your stay, 8 years later," they captioned the nearly 40-second-long video compiled with different black and white footage from 2014.

One video also shows them interacting with a fan at their merch table, something Halsey obviously can't do today as they play packed shows in amphitheaters across America. The video also shows them working on some music before cutting away to a shot of Halsey blowing a kiss to the camera and ending the video.

Room 93 earned Halsey their first Billboard chart entry in the US with the track "New Americana" which would serve as the lead single for their debut studio album Badlands in 2015. It's great to see Halsey celebrating their accomplishments especially after the singer expressed concern over the path of their life before their 28th birthday on September 29th.

"I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade," they wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time. "I am wandering lawlessly and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I've always known to scoop heapings of into your ears. They are shriveling lately. If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle. With love."

Halsey
