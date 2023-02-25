Kim Kardashian's New Look Confuses Fans In Latest SKIMS Ad
By Dani Medina
February 25, 2023
Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS ad is turning heads.
The 42-year-old businesswoman took to the official SKIMS Instagram account to promote a new cotton fabric line this week. In the photos, she also debuted a new 'do... bangs! "Kim.. is it the bangs or does your face look so different suddenly?!" one user wrote. Another user was quick to point out how different she looked. "What did she do to her face…again👀," they wrote.
The bangs, however, were a total hit with SKIMS followers in the comments. "Wow bangs look great on you ❤️," one user said. "KIMMM THE BANGSSSS😍," said another.
Kim K's new look also led to a slew of celebrity comparisons. "@meganfox is that you?" one user wrote, while others compared her to Selena, Monica Bellucci and even Bianca Censori, ex-husband Kanye West's new "wife."
Kardashian told Allure last year that she hasn't done anything to change her face except for Botox, which she's "chilled" as of late, and laser treatments. She also denied having lip and cheek filler, eyelash extensions and fake eyebrows. "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I’m doing laser treatments," she said.