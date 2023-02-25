Kim Kardashian's New Look Confuses Fans In Latest SKIMS Ad

Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS ad is turning heads.

The 42-year-old businesswoman took to the official SKIMS Instagram account to promote a new cotton fabric line this week. In the photos, she also debuted a new 'do... bangs! "Kim.. is it the bangs or does your face look so different suddenly?!" one user wrote. Another user was quick to point out how different she looked. "What did she do to her face…again👀," they wrote.

The bangs, however, were a total hit with SKIMS followers in the comments. "Wow bangs look great on you ❤️," one user said. "KIMMM THE BANGSSSS😍," said another.