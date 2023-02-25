Haley Lu Richardson is trying her best to keep her "Cool" after being featured in the Jonas Brothers' latest music video.

The Jo Bros debuted new single "Wings" on Friday (February 24) with an accompanying music video, in which the White Lotus star makes an appearance in. Richardson, Caitlin Carver, Adrianna Basin and Ali Collier play the roles of fans who are getting ready to attend a Jonas Brothers concert but happen to be staying in the same hotel as the "Burnin' Up" singers. Richardson shared a clip of the music video on her Instagram and you could really tell how excited she was to be the star of it.

"I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!! I REPEAT I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!!!!!!!! ... this was the most surreal day of my entire existence. im so thankful. and I got to do it with some of my best friends," she wrote.