Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were seen out together for the first time since welcoming their fourth child.

The couple were spotted taking a stroll hand-in-hand in New York City on February 23, keeping warm amid the chilly winter walk, per E! News. Both actors kept their looks casual, Lively in a long brown coat, black sweatpants and brown sneakers and Reynolds in trousers, sweater, hooded navy blue puffer vest and yellow sneakers, topping off his look with a ball cap and sunglasses.

Lively surprised fans earlier this month when she subtly revealed that she had given birth, sharing an Instagram post where she was seen without her noticeable baby bump celebrating the Super Bowl, captioning the pic with a cheeky message that she had "been busy."