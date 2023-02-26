Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Spotted For First Time Since Baby No. 4

By Sarah Tate

February 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were seen out together for the first time since welcoming their fourth child.

The couple were spotted taking a stroll hand-in-hand in New York City on February 23, keeping warm amid the chilly winter walk, per E! News. Both actors kept their looks casual, Lively in a long brown coat, black sweatpants and brown sneakers and Reynolds in trousers, sweater, hooded navy blue puffer vest and yellow sneakers, topping off his look with a ball cap and sunglasses.

Lively surprised fans earlier this month when she subtly revealed that she had given birth, sharing an Instagram post where she was seen without her noticeable baby bump celebrating the Super Bowl, captioning the pic with a cheeky message that she had "been busy."

Though the couple have kept details about their newborn private, such as a name and whether they welcomed a boy or a girl, they are reportedly "adjusting wonderfully" to becoming a family of six. Their little one joins the couple's three other children, daughters James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

Reynolds recently gave some insight into what their family life looks like at the moment, calling their home a "zoo" at the moment, but revealing that everyone is "doing fantastic."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.