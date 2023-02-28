Packers' Deadline For Aaron Rodgers' Decision Revealed
February 28, 2023
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team wants a resolution on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future before the beginning of free agency on March 15, the Athletic's Matt Schneidman reports.
Gutekunst spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Tuesday (February 28) morning and said Rodgers still hasn't told the team of his plans regarding his NFL future.
“Until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now," Gutekunst said via Schneidman.
Gutekunst said Rodgers' contract will be restructured should he decided to return to the Packers and added that he was "absolutely" comfortable with former first-round draft pick Jordan Love taking over as the starting quarterback should Rodgers decided to move on.
Rodgers concluded his darkness retreat in southern Oregon last week, staying in an isolated room while mulling over his NFL future. Last month, Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his last appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."
On February 9, Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN's Dianna Russini that the team expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his NFL future "around [the] free agency [period]."
"There hasn't been a deadline," Murphy said. "We've both realized that the sooner the decision is made, the better. I know Brian Gutekunst, our GM, has been in regular contact with him and I think Aaron has expressed that he doesn't want to drag it out."
The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Last month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets were "a very real scenario" in a possible trade for Rodgers prior to the team hiring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who had previously coached the quarterback for three seasons from 2019 to 2021, which included Rodgers leading the NFL's top scoring offense during the first of two consecutive Associated Press Most Valuable Player award-winning seasons in 2020.
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.