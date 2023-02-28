Packers' Deadline For Aaron Rodgers' Decision Revealed

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team wants a resolution on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future before the beginning of free agency on March 15, the Athletic's Matt Schneidman reports.

Gutekunst spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Tuesday (February 28) morning and said Rodgers still hasn't told the team of his plans regarding his NFL future.

“Until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now," Gutekunst said via Schneidman.

Gutekunst said Rodgers' contract will be restructured should he decided to return to the Packers and added that he was "absolutely" comfortable with former first-round draft pick Jordan Love taking over as the starting quarterback should Rodgers decided to move on.