5 California Amusement Parks Named Among The 'Best In The US'

Warm temperatures are on the horizon, and what better way to spend a beautiful Spring or Summer's day than at an amusement park? Wether you enjoy speedy rollercoasters or calm rides on the ferris wheel, these California parks have something for every level of thrill seeker!

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best amusement parks in California are Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, SeaWorld in San Diego, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, and Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City.

Here is what U.S. News & World Report had to say about a few of the best amusement parks in the entire state:

Knott's Berry Farm

"Knott's Berry Farm near Anaheim may have started as a small berry farm in the early 1920s, but today's visitors will find a large theme park featuring four distinct regions, all with unique rides and attractions. The Old West Ghost Town is equipped with Western-themed coasters and a saloon, while Camp Snoopy's rides and attractions are designed for young kids. Fiesta Village, meanwhile, recognizes California's Hispanic roots in its architecture and rides."

Six Flags Magic Mountain

"Six Flags Magic Mountain is perfect for families with kids of all ages and for adults who want to enjoy some thrills. Family rides at this top California theme park include everything you would expect, from bumper cars to a swing ride to a miniature train for all ages. Meanwhile, the park's thrill rides will spin you every which way or drop you up to 250-plus feet."

