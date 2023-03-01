8 California Destinations Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In The World

If you are planning a romantic getaway with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic destinations in the entire state. These 8 destinations also ranked among the 50 most romantic on Earth!

According to a list compiled by Travel + Leisure, the best romantic getaway locations in all of California are Palm Springs, Idyllwild, Dana Point, Sonoma Valley, San Francisco, Malibu, and Catalina Island.

Here is what Travel + Leisure had to say about a few of the most romantic locations in the entire state:

Palm Springs

"For a trip that feels like you are really getting away without actually having to go too far, check out Palm Springs for its hiking, gondola rides, golf, and warm desert air. Take the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway — the world's largest rotating tram car — to travel 2.5 miles up to the top of Chino Canyon, where you can wander around and explore. Relax together at Estrella Spa or Azure Spa Palm Springs, where you can get desert-inspired treatments."

Idyllwild

"This rustic mountain town is perfect for exploring with someone you love, or for a first trip together as a couple. Stay in a small wooded cabin and then spend your time exploring the shops in town, stocking up on homemade jams or leather hats."

For more information visit travelandleisure.com.