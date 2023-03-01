Meghan Trainor Kicks Off "The Mother Era" By Teasing Her Catchy New Song

The Mother Era isn't just about her new song though. Trainor is getting ready to release her new book Dear Future Mama, "a TMI guide to pregnancy, birth, and new motherhood," on April 25th. At the beginning of the year, she and Sabara also announced that they're expecting their second child together. The talented musician announced the exciting news on the Today show. "I'm pregnant," Trainor said over a video call. "We did it!" She went on to reveal that they know the sex of the baby but are going to keep it to themselves for now.

Shortly after sharing the news, Trainor got honest about some of the struggles she encountered before making the announcement. As she and Sabara had been trying for a baby, the singer remembers taking a pregnancy test one morning "and was stoked" after getting a positive test result. "And then an hour later, I was like, 'Oh, here's my period.' It was tough." She added, "So many things are different that I'm like, I've got to write another book and be like, 'Well, also, this could happen.'"