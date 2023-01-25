"But we look at each other and we're like, 'Hi. Missed you. How was your day?' and then we get to chat." When Daryl didn't react, Meghan said, "Okay. Well, I thought that was cool," before the two laughed at Ryan making fun of her. "It's like date night every night," Meghan added while still laughing at her brother's impression of her.

"You know what we do too? This is so f---ing embarrassing. We go, 'I think we're alone now,'" she said, singing to the tune of Tiffany's 1987 song, "I Think We're Alone Now." Before the end of last year, Trainor revealed that one of her goals for 2023 is to get pregnant again. "Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant. I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it," she told People at the time.

Trainor has been vocal about her struggles with pregnancy and offered hope to other first-time moms. "I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son," she said in November 2022. "So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!'"