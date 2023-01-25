Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Reveal 'Embarrassing' Way They End Their Day
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 25, 2023
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara opened up about their life at home in a recent episode of her podcast with Ryan Trainor Workin' On It. The couple welcomed their first child Riley in February 2021 and gave fans some insight into what it's like in their household.
"What's nice about having a baby is that, sure it brings you together because you made sick life but we get to go to bed at like 7:30, 8:00," Meghan said in a clip shared on Instagram. "We're also really lucky that we have a baby that sleeps," Daryl chimed in.
"But we look at each other and we're like, 'Hi. Missed you. How was your day?' and then we get to chat." When Daryl didn't react, Meghan said, "Okay. Well, I thought that was cool," before the two laughed at Ryan making fun of her. "It's like date night every night," Meghan added while still laughing at her brother's impression of her.
"You know what we do too? This is so f---ing embarrassing. We go, 'I think we're alone now,'" she said, singing to the tune of Tiffany's 1987 song, "I Think We're Alone Now." Before the end of last year, Trainor revealed that one of her goals for 2023 is to get pregnant again. "Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant. I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it," she told People at the time.
Trainor has been vocal about her struggles with pregnancy and offered hope to other first-time moms. "I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son," she said in November 2022. "So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!'"