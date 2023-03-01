Millions Of Californians To Lose Medi-Cal Benefits Soon

Millions of Californians could lose their Medi-Cal benefits within the coming months as the Covid-era policy comes to an end. According to KTLA, the Department of Health and Human Services has extended the covid-19 public health emergency to April 11th. Despite the extension, the continuous enrollment policy ends on March 31st. The Department of Health and Human Services addressed the coverage loss, stating that those in jeopardy of loosing their benefits likely have address or contact information that has not been updated since their last renewal.

“As such, there is an inherent risk that eligible individuals may lose coverage once the continuous coverage requirement expires because they have a new address or other contact information that may not have been updated since their last completed renewal, in most cases before the public health order."

KTLA mentioned that in order to keep your Medi-Cal benefits active in the coming months, you must update all contact information. Impacted individuals can update their information on Benefitscal.com. Another way to ensure that you do not lose your benefits is to sign up for renewal updates via email or text message. Some individuals will receive a letter in the mail with details regarding eligibility and opportunity to renew. Those that prefer to update their information in person can visit their local Department of Health and Human Services.