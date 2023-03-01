Stranded California Mountain Residents 'Plead For Help' Amid Blizzard

California residents living in San Bernardino Mountain communities are "pleading for help" after the latest blizzard caused them to become stranded without necessities. According to KTLA, even those who escaped before the storm are now unable to travel back up the mountain to check on their homes and loved ones. Crestline resident Nathan Hazard detailed what he felt his community needed during this time.

“What we need are plows. At this point, we need more than plows because it’s up to 5 feet of packed snow that’s filling our roads. There are many people who don’t have food." Crestline resident Steve Lucarelli told KTLA that his family members have been stranded in the mountains without power for nearly a week now. In fact, there are many mountain residents currently stranded in their homes without food or power.

“We have a family staying with us from Cedarpines Park who has not had power for five days. So far, as long as we have power, we are OK, but if our power goes, this is going to be a really dangerous turn for most of the families up here.” Supervisor Dawn Rowe noted that emergency crews are doing the best that they can to clear the roads as quickly as possible.

“It is our No. 1 priority to get to those residents so they can have the save environment that we hope to provide to them. Plowing of the roads is continuing 24/7. We have thrown all of our assets at this, and we’ve requested additional assets from our state partners and anybody else who can provide them.” Despite state efforts to ease complications, many residents are still very concerned.