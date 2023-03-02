Avril Lavigne & Tyga Party In Paris After Mod Sun Breakup

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are fueling the relationship rumors after they were spotted partying together in Paris this week. According to TMZ, the pair attended Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kuku in Paris on Wednesday, March 1st. In the video, Avril and Tyga kept a low profile by wearing all black and quickly walked into the restaurant.

The outing comes just weeks after it was reported that Avril and Mod Sun called off their engagement and ended their relationship. On February 21st, TMZ broke the news that the couple had been "on and off" for the last few months and were trying to make things work before ultimately deciding to call it quits nearly a year after Mod Sun proposed in Paris. Reps for both musicians shortly confirmed the split, but Mod's rep claimed that they "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him." The news of their split also came just days after Avril and Tyga sparked dating rumors after they were seen hugging outside of NOBU in Los Angeles and leaving in the same car together.

While Avril has yet to publicly address the breakup, Mod Sun spoke out for the first time on Instagram. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed... I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔," he wrote.