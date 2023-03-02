Jay Leno Shows Off His 'Brand-New Face' Three Months After Car Fire

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 2, 2023

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Jay Leno debuted his "brand-new face" on television three months after sustaining third-degree burns in a car fire last year. During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, March 1st, the comedian opened up about his recovery following a freak accident in his garage which resulted in burns to his face, hands, and chest.

"This is a brand-new face," Leno told the audience. "It is. It's unbelievable," he added before going on to recall the scary accident which took place last November. "I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline. [My face] caught on fire."

Of course, the 72-year-old comedian couldn't resist cracking some jokes. "I had been eating a flaming hot Dorito. When I bet into it... it set my face on fire," he joked before getting serious again. "It was interesting. All third-degree burns. It was pretty bad."

"You can't tell at all," Clarkson told him. "No, no. You'd think there'd be a zipper here or something," Leno replied, pointing to his jaw. "Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy," he quipped. "I got it once in the eighties and now I get it again," Leno said before pointing out that he also has a "brand-new ear."

Just months after recovering in a burn center, Leno revealed he had been injured in a motorcycle accident. "That was the first accident. OK?" he said at the time. "Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

