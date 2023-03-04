North West & Ice Spice Break The Internet With Unexpected Collab

Days after North West showed off her epic drawing skills with a portrait of Ice Spice, the two met up and even shot a few TikTok videos together. And, of course, the internet is going wild.

North West shared a video on her TikTok account Friday (March 3) that she shares with her mom Kim Kardashian. In the video, North and her friends dance to Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood" and the rapper herself makes an appearance halfway through. In a second video, North and Ice Spice act out the lyrics to the viral song.

"Just met Ice Spice literally screaming. She is so nice," North wrote in the caption of one of the videos.

Ice Spice also shared a video on her own TikTok account with North, giving a whole new meaning to "She a baddie with her baddie friend."