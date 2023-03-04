North West & Ice Spice Break The Internet With Unexpected Collab
By Dani Medina
March 4, 2023
Days after North West showed off her epic drawing skills with a portrait of Ice Spice, the two met up and even shot a few TikTok videos together. And, of course, the internet is going wild.
North West shared a video on her TikTok account Friday (March 3) that she shares with her mom Kim Kardashian. In the video, North and her friends dance to Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood" and the rapper herself makes an appearance halfway through. In a second video, North and Ice Spice act out the lyrics to the viral song.
"Just met Ice Spice literally screaming. She is so nice," North wrote in the caption of one of the videos.
Ice Spice also shared a video on her own TikTok account with North, giving a whole new meaning to "She a baddie with her baddie friend."
The internet was sent into a tizzy when these videos went viral. North West's first TikTok received over 6 million likes and was viewed nearly 30 million times, while the second one was viewed over 23 million times. The video on Ice Spice's account got the same feedback.
"north & ice spice making tiktoks together is one of the most interesting duos i’ve seen," one user wrote on Twitter.
"I’m so weak not the North & Ice spice link up," said another.
"north & ice spice hanging out is so funny like what’d they talk about???😭😭," another user said.
As previously mentioned, North West showed off her artistic skills with a portrait of the "Munch" rapper back in February. Ice Spice shared her appreciation for the drawing when TMZ caught up with her shortly after the video went viral. "I did, it was so cute thank you North," she said. Ice Spice even said North was "so talented."
