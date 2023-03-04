Prince Harry Diagnosed With ADD & PTSD Live On-Air By Therapist

What started as an intimate conversation between Prince Harry and Dr. Gabor Maté about the former's relationship, royal family and his memoir turned into a live on-air mental health diagnosis from the trauma therapist.

During the session, which residents in the UK, Canada and U.S. were able to tune into for $60 each (which also included a free copy of Harry's book Spare), the Duke of Sussex opened up about feeling "slightly different" than the rest of the royal family, according to news.com.au. He also said he doesn't think of himself as a "victim." Furthermore, he said he "smothers" his children due to lack of affection he received from his father.

As a result of their conversation and Harry's revelations, Maté, the author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness and Healing In A Toxic Culture, diagnosed the Duke live with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression, TMZ reports. Harry said he was diagnosed with PTSD by his personal therapist.

Harry's going to therapy "was like bursting a bubble," Maté said. The Duke even revealed he tried to get his "family" to also attend therapy, but they apparently didn't take him up on it. Harry said that has actually widened the divide between them, the news outlet reports. What also helped Harry in addition to therapy, he revealed, was using marijuana and psychedelics. He said they helped him become "more clear" after distancing himself from cocaine.

The Duke of Sussex's sit-down with Maté comes days after he and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage. The Sun reports the property on the grounds of Windsor Castle was offered to Prince Andrew last month. Also on the horizon for the royals is King Charles III's coronation, which is scheduled for May 6.