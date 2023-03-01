Prince Harry Shares Why He Used To Get In 'Trouble' With Meghan Markle
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 1, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had some issues communicating when they first started dating. The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, February 28th, during a segment called the "Colbert Questionert."
During the segment, Harry answered a series of rapid-fire questions ranging from his favorite sandwich to what he thinks happens when we die. When answering the question about his favorite sandwich, which is a "cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top" made in a "toastie machine," Harry ended up sharing a short anecdote about the early days of his relationship with Meghan.
"I have to be sort of careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the British-isms, it's very different," Prince Harry said after Colbert asked him if a toastie machine was like a panini press. "Got me and my wife into a little trouble at the beginning of our relationship."
The prerecorded segment was taped during Harry's January 10th visit to The Late Show to promote his popular memoir Spare. During the interview, Colbert asked the Duke of Sussex if he's ever watched The Crown. “Yes, I have watched some of The Crown,” Harry answered. “The older stuff and the more recent stuff,” Colbert went on to joke that he's probably "fact-checking" while watching the show. “Yes, I do actually,” he joked. “Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right," pointing to his memoir which hit shelves on January 10th and includes countless headline-making bombshells.