Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had some issues communicating when they first started dating. The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, February 28th, during a segment called the "Colbert Questionert."

During the segment, Harry answered a series of rapid-fire questions ranging from his favorite sandwich to what he thinks happens when we die. When answering the question about his favorite sandwich, which is a "cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top" made in a "toastie machine," Harry ended up sharing a short anecdote about the early days of his relationship with Meghan.