Charlie Puth Made Himself Cry With His Latest Song On TikTok

Who knew getting inspired by some road signs could lead to such an emotional song? Over the weekend, Charlie Puth was back on TikTok sharing his latest sonic creation with fans. While taking a stroll, the hitmaker shared that he got inspired by some traffic signs which gave him the idea for the lyric: "Baby we're both going down."

After returning to his home and getting inspiration from another unlikely source, a bottle. Charlie hit the studio to start crafting his new song which features a piano and guitar. The song's somber lyrics are decidedly country-sounding which leads Puth to add some twang to his voice. "Is it bad if I sing like that?" he asks in the video.