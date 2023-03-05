Charlie Puth Made Himself Cry With His Latest Song On TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 5, 2023
Who knew getting inspired by some road signs could lead to such an emotional song? Over the weekend, Charlie Puth was back on TikTok sharing his latest sonic creation with fans. While taking a stroll, the hitmaker shared that he got inspired by some traffic signs which gave him the idea for the lyric: "Baby we're both going down."
After returning to his home and getting inspiration from another unlikely source, a bottle. Charlie hit the studio to start crafting his new song which features a piano and guitar. The song's somber lyrics are decidedly country-sounding which leads Puth to add some twang to his voice. "Is it bad if I sing like that?" he asks in the video.
The resulting song leaves Charlie speechless in the video and he took to the TikTok's caption to share just how much he liked his new song. "I cried at the end of this idk why…" he wrote. This new Country-leaning sound might not come as a shock if you've been keeping up with Charlie's social media recently.
Just last week, the musician confirmed that he's teamed up with country pop duo Dan + Shay on a new song. While the song, currently titled "That's Not How This Works," has yet to receive an official release date, Puth has been posting teasers of the song for the past month. “Hi we should release this soon :),” Dan + Shay commented on Puth's most recent post. In addition to new music, Puth also announced he's going on tour later this year!