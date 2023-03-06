Don Toliver Brings Out Justin Bieber During Explosive Rolling Loud Set

"Hey JB thank you bro," Toliver told Bieber on stage.



"Private Landing," which also features Future, appears as one of 16 tracks on Don Toliver's Love Sick album. The project also contains other previously released singles like "4 Me" featuring Kali Uchis, which he also performed for the first time during his Rolling Loud set, and "Leave The Club" with Lil Durk and GloRilla. Meanwhile, Bieber's appearance came as a surprise to some fans who thought he was taking a break from the stage.



Last week, fans began to receive emails informing them that Justin Bieber's World Tour had been officially cancelled. Bieber had initially postponed the dates of his tour due to his Ramsey Hunt Syndrome diagnosis last year. So far, Bieber hasn't formally addressed the cancellation. However, it's clear that he hasn't lost his touch on stage.



Check out more reactions to Bieber's surprise appearance at Rolling Loud California below.