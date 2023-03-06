Michigan Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize From Ticket She Almost Threw Away

A lucky Clinton County resident recently won a huge lottery prize from a ticket that she almost threw away! According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the 30-year-old player won a whopping $1 million from a Sizzling Hot 7’s scratch-off ticket. The anonymous winner purchased the ticket at a Hansen’s Quik Stop just 30-miles outside of Lansing. She told Michigan Lottery Connect that she plays the Sizzling Hot 7's game regularly.

“I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month. I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7’s tickets since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners." After scratching off the tickets, the player threw them in a bag with other trash.

“The next morning, I decided to look the tickets over one more time before throwing them away. When I saw I’d won $1 million, my heart started racing and I thought I was going to faint. I called my mom and my husband right away to tell them the good news! I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away.”

Michigan Lottery Connect mentioned that the player chose to receive the money as a lump sum of $693,000. She plans to buy a house, and invest the rest of her winnings.