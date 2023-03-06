This Bakery Serves The Best Doughnuts In California

Doughnuts are a delicacy known to substantially increase good moods and even create optimistic mornings. In all seriousness, doughnuts are a popular breakfast food compromised of fried flour dough, shaped into little circles, topped with icing and filled with gooey goodness. Many bakeries will also offer a vegan and/or gluten free option to customers with specific dietary restrictions. While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout the state, only one serves the best doughnuts around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best doughnuts in all of California are served at Blinkie's Donut Emporium located in Woodland Hills.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best doughnuts in the entire state:

"The donuts at Blinkie's Donut Emporium are both delicious and beautiful. With glowing reviews found all over the internet, there's no doubt that this place is the best donut shop in California. Located in Woodland Hills, Blinkie's Donut Emporium has a donut menu featuring Old Fashion donuts, Buttermilk donuts, and Raised donuts. If you want the best of the best, get one of their sprinkled-covered donuts with either vanilla, maple, or chocolate icing. You'll inhale the donut and then lick your fingers to make sure you got every last crumb."

For more information regarding the best doughnuts in each state visit mashed.com.