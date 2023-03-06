This Bakery Serves The Best Doughnuts In Michigan

Doughnuts are a delicacy known to substantially increase good moods and even create optimistic mornings. In all seriousness, doughnuts are a popular breakfast food compromised of fried flour dough, shaped into little circles, topped with icing and filled with gooey goodness. Many bakeries will also offer a vegan and/or gluten free option to customers with specific dietary restrictions. While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout the state, only one serves the best doughnuts around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best doughnuts in all of Michigan are served at Sweetwater's Donut Mill located in both Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best doughnuts in the entire state:

"If you want what locals consider a perfect donut, head to Sweetwater's Donut Mill. Michigan's top donut shop has two locations in Kalamazoo and one in Battle Creek. Sweetwater's Donut Mill has a history that dates back to 1983 and a menu that features numerous favorites like the Grasshopper donut with mint frosting, sprinkles, and chocolate chips on chocolate cake, and the S'mores donut with bits of graham cracker, a marshmallow topping, and a glorious amount of chocolate throughout."

For more information regarding the best doughnuts in each state visit mashed.com.