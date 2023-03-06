Tom Brady 'Might Not Be Done After All': Report

Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady "might not be done" with his NFL career, according to longtime NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen.

Eisen addressed the top 5 rumors he heard at the NFL Scouting Combine during Monday's (March 6) episode of the Rich Eisen show and said there's speculation that Brady could be making a comeback.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what,” Eisen said of Brady's post-retirement actions.

The former SportsCenter anchor then suggested that the Miami Dolphins were a favorite to land Brady if he decided to come out of retirement and test free agency.