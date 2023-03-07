Jenna Ortega Calls The Weeknd 'Genuinely Such A Sweetheart'

Jenna Ortega had nothing but nice things to say about one of her newest costars Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. Last month, it was revealed that the "Die For You" singer would be making his silver screen debut in a new film alongside the Wednesday star.

"Well, what I can say about Abel is he’s genuinely such a sweetheart,” Ortega told ET Canada during an interview for her latest film Scream VI. "I was instantly comfortable. He’s just very respectful and very collaborative.” She continued, “The team on that project is really, really wonderful. And I think that, you know, sometimes you don’t really know how much you can say, but they’ve all been immensely collaborative and wanting to know my voice and my opinion. And that’s always a really wonderful feeling when you’re stepping onto a set for the first time.”

The film has yet to receive a title but Deadline reported that its director Trey Edward Shults (Waves) and The Weeknd have been secretly working on the film for several months and Ortega signed on after reportedly being "blown away" by the script. In the meantime, the singer will make his acting debut when his long-awaited HBO show The Idol premieres later this year.

The show, which he co-created with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, was recently put on blast by people who worked on the set. The sources told Rolling Stone that the show had gone "off the rails." However, The Weeknd and HBO were quick to defend the show. Following the report, the singer sent a tweet to Rolling Stone asking them, "Did we upset you?" He also included a clip from the show in which his and Depp's characters call the publication "irrelevant" and "past its prime."