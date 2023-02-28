The Weeknd To Make Film Debut Alongside Jenna Ortega

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) will soon be making his debut on the silver screen. According to a report from Deadline, the singer is set to star in a new untitled film alongside Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan. The film will be directed by Trey Edward Shults (Waves) and will feature a script he co-wrote with The Weeknd and his producing partner Reza Fahim. The singer will also be producing along with Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss with Shults and Ortega executive producing.

Deadline reports that Shults and The Weeknd have been secretly working on the film for several months and Ortega and Keoghan signed on after reportedly being "blown away" by the script. The movie will serve as the "Die For You" singer's feature acting debut but he'll also star in his long-awaited HBO series The Idol, which he co-created with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Although the show has yet to set an official release date, a teaser trailer revealed that fans can expect the first episode sometime this year. The Idol will center on “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.” Other cast members include Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek, Troye Sivan, and more.