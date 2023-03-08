Jane's Addiction Unveil First New Music In A Decade

Jane's Addiction kicked off a short West Coast tour over the weekend, and it looks like fans who attend will be in for a treat: during the trek's first two stops, the band has played a brand new song called "True Love." It's the band's first new music since 2013’s one-ff single “Another Soulmate." Jane's last album was 2011's The Great Escape Artist.

The ballad is being performed by the band's current live lineup, which features Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Eric Avery, and Josh Klinghoffer, who is filling in for Dave Navarro while the guitarist continues to battle some health issues.

Jane's have been teasing new music since the summer, when they shared a video clip from the studio on social media. There's no word when "True Love" will get an official release, or when/if we can expect a full album. For now, listen to its live debut and check out a list of remaining tour dates below.