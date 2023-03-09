Candy Shop Pop-Up Bar Opening In Downtown Cincinnati

By Sarah Tate

March 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pop-up shops are a fun way to bring interesting themes to excited guests for a limited time, from a Wizard of Oz pop-up taking diners somewhere over the rainbow for dinner to a wintry wonderland bar hidden inside a life-size gingerbread house.

A unique new pop-up bar is getting ready to open in downtown Cincinnati next month, waiting the welcome grown-up kids to experience childlike wonder in a candy-filled paradise. The Candy Shop Pop-Up Bar will be open to the public at the Hard Rock Casino every Friday and Saturday in April from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., per WLWT.

The pop-up will have fun, delicious drinks complete with all the candy you could hope for. Hard Rock gave curious guests a peek at what some of the colorful drinks will look like on its official Instagram page, from candy ropes dangling over the sides of glasses to glittering cocktails and drinks topped with cotton candy and gummy bears.

Ashley Morris, director of marketing, can't wait to welcome Cincy into this sweet hidden gem.

"We are excited to bring this new experience to Cincinnati," said Morris.

Tickets for Hard Rock's Candy Shop Pop-Up Bar can be purchased online. Along with entry into the event, tickets include one specialty champagne drink and two golden tickets for food treats.

