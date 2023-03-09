Kid Cudi Teases His Most 'Powerful' Album Yet: 'I'm Back'

“I just wanted to get on here and just let y’all know that I’m not gon’ let y’all down," he continued. "This is gon’ be the album of the year right now. I’m not playing. This is not a f**king joke... I’m back. I know y’all thought it was over, but I’m just getting warm in this b***h.”



Cudi's right about one thing. Some fans actually thought it was all over. Last year, the seasoned MC said he planned to put his beloved stage name "on the back burner" and close that chapter of his career. He also admitted that he got bored of making albums and didn't "have the desire" to make music and go on tour. Clearly he's had a change of heart.



Last Monday, Cudi revealed the first single from his upcoming album will arrive this summer while the LP will arrive in the fall. He also guaranteed a new world tour is in the works.



"Album this Fall. First singles this summer," he tweeted. "The new chapter has begun... Ur not prepared man. We've reached a new level."



Check out his updates below.

