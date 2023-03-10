How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated International Women's Day

Meghan Markle spent her International Women's Day (Wednesday, March 8th) in the sweetest way. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex spent the day supporting an organization that helps expecting mothers and their children. Markle and members of the Archewell Foundation, which was founded by Meghan and Prince Harry in 2020 after they stepped away from the royal family, made a trip to the charity Harvest Home in Los Angeles.

For the special day, they created a pop-up baby boutique and hosted lunch from a female-owned restaurant. They also made a donation to the charity which "helps provide housing, mental well-being support, and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges including domestic violence, substance use and homelessness."

"Happy International Women's day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds or helping a woman in your community, let's all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!" a message from the Archewell Foundation read on their website. They also shared photos of Markle helping out with the pop-up and holding baby clothes.

While Prince Harry wasn't at the event, he made sure to send some love. According to People, the Duke of Sussex sent cupcakes vegan cupcakes to Markle and 10 women from the Archewell Foundation. "This is from my husband. He was asking for everyone," Markle was heard saying. "She seemed really happy and was laughing a lot," another diner that was near Markle told People. "I still can't believe it was her. She's even prettier in real life."