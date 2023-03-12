Aaron Rodgers Addresses When He'll Make Decision

On Thursday (March 9), veteran NFL reporter Michael Lombardi said the Packers were reportedly seeking multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder, as compensation in a potential trade for Rodgers following prior reports that the Jets brass flew to California to meet with the quarterback in person. Murphy confirmed that the Packers gave Rodgers and the Jets permission to speak, a necessary requirement for both sides as he's still under contract with Green Bay, prior to their reported in-person meeting last week.

Murphy, who was also the Packers' team president when the franchise traded Brett Favre to the New York Jets in 2008, added that the organization allowed the meeting to "help Aaron achieve what he wanted as well as the Packers, and hopefully create a situation where it's kind of a win for both sides" and referred to Rodgers' time in Green Bay in the past tense.

"Very few players play for only one team, and obviously Brett had a great career, Aaron had a great career here," Murphy told WBAY. "And regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he'll be in our Hall of Fame and we'll bring him back and retire his number. But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. Again, we want to try to achieve something that's good for both Aaron and us."

Murphy approved then-general manager Ted Thompson's decision to trade Favre to the Jets in 2008 -- which paved the way for Rodgers to take over as the team's starting quarterback -- and will likely do the same if current GM Brian Gutekunst finalizes a deal involving Rodgers.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.