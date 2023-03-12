After announcing that she wouldn't be performing at this year's Oscars, Lady Gaga gave a last-minute performance on Sunday night (March 12th) during the 2023 Academy Awards and it was stunning. Gaga ditched her runway-ready red carpet dress and wiped off her bold makeup from earlier in the night and sat onstage in a plain gray t-shirt, ripped jeans, and wearing minimal makeup. She also kicked off the performance with an emotional speech.

"[The song is] deeply personal for me and I think that well all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life and we all need a hero sometimes. There are heroes all around us in unassuming places but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside," she said before launching into "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for Best Original Song.