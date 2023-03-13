PHOTOS: California Bay Completely Freezes Over For First Time This Century

Despite cold Winter temperatures being common throughout the region, California State Parks' Interpreter, Kaytlen Jackson told SF Gate that it never freezes "completely" like this.

"It's fairly common for it to freeze to a certain extent, especially along the edges of the bay. Every year I've lived here, I've seen it freeze to some extent. It's uncommon for it to freeze completely like it is now." While it would be nearly impossible for the entirety of Lake Tahoe to freeze over, single digit temperatures that struck the region last week made it possible for the bay to be covered in six inches of ice. Despite its thickness, California State Parks urged residents to remain off of the water for their safety.