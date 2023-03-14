French Montana & Rubi Rose Spotted Together On A Romantic Date

By Tony M. Centeno

March 14, 2023

French Montana and Rubi Rose
Photo: Getty Images

French Montana and Rubi Rose appear to have gone public with their relationship.

According to video TMZ posted on Tuesday, March 14, the Bronx native and the Georgia rapper were spotted heading into Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif. French and Rubi looked extremely comfortable as they hopped out of his car and walked into the restaurant together. The "Unforgettable" artist even wrapped his arm around her as they went to their table. There's no word on exactly when sparks first started to fly but it's clear that they're in more than just a situationship.

A source close to the couple says Rose his "100 percent French's new gf." The Moroccan rapper has been romantically linked with several top-notch celebrities in the past like Trina, Khloe Kardashian, and (allegedly) Iggy Azalea. Back in 2019, he opened up about his friendship with the Kardashian sister.

"Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” he told Haute Living. "I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that."

Meanwhile, Rose just got out of a relationship with DDG. She recently reminded fans of their romantic past when she posted a screenshot of his recent DM to her. She alleged that DDG hit her up while he was allegedly arguing with his girlfriend Halle Bailey.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.