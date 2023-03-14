French Montana & Rubi Rose Spotted Together On A Romantic Date

A source close to the couple says Rose his "100 percent French's new gf." The Moroccan rapper has been romantically linked with several top-notch celebrities in the past like Trina, Khloe Kardashian, and (allegedly) Iggy Azalea. Back in 2019, he opened up about his friendship with the Kardashian sister.



"Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” he told Haute Living. "I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that."



Meanwhile, Rose just got out of a relationship with DDG. She recently reminded fans of their romantic past when she posted a screenshot of his recent DM to her. She alleged that DDG hit her up while he was allegedly arguing with his girlfriend Halle Bailey.