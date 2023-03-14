Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son's Face While Wishing Tristan Happy Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 14, 2023
Khloe Kardashian has revealed her son's face for the first time on Instagram. On Monday, March 13th, The Kardashians star took to social media to celebrate Tristan Thompson's birthday.
Khloe shared some sweet photos of Tristan with their kids, which of course included their newest addition to the family. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy via surrogate last summer and while they're no longer a couple it seems as though they're committed to co-parenting their two children. Khloe included two photos of their son without covering his face with a heart like usual. She also wrote a heartfelt message to Thompson calling him "truly the best father, brother, & uncle."
Khloe continued, "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."
The sweet birthday post comes after Khloe shared another heartfelt post in honor of Tristan's mother, Andrea Thompson, who sadly passed away earlier this year. "I have been avoiding this.... Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all.... I have so many emotions and still I feel numb," Khloe wrote in the tribute post. "Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives."