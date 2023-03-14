Khloe Kardashian has revealed her son's face for the first time on Instagram. On Monday, March 13th, The Kardashians star took to social media to celebrate Tristan Thompson's birthday.

Khloe shared some sweet photos of Tristan with their kids, which of course included their newest addition to the family. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy via surrogate last summer and while they're no longer a couple it seems as though they're committed to co-parenting their two children. Khloe included two photos of their son without covering his face with a heart like usual. She also wrote a heartfelt message to Thompson calling him "truly the best father, brother, & uncle."