Inspection Of California Warehouse Leads To Chilling Discovery

By Logan DeLoye

March 14, 2023

an abandoned warehouses
Photo: Stone RF

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau inspected an old mortuary in San Francisco on the first of the month after receiving a tip that it was still operating despite its license being suspended in 2018. According to SF Gate, "six bodies and 154 cremated remains" were discovered upon inspection. The remains were not labeled and as of March 13th, only five of the six bodies and four of the 154 remains have been identified by family members.

Oceanview Cremations in Hayward has a "history of alleged misdeeds" so extreme that some families received remains that did not even belong to their cremated loved one. KRON4 mentioned that owner Robert Smith would ignore calls from concerned clients after receiving the bodies. Some families still have no clue where their loved ones' remains are after being ignored by the company for several months.

When the Alameda County Sheriff's Office questioned Smith about the identification of the last body, he was "not able to produce any viable information about the location of death or the next of kin." As if the whole situation was not extensive enough, CBS noted that the warehouse in which Oceanview Cremations operated out of is not even legally authorized to store remains.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.