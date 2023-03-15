Darius Slay Gives Big Hint He's Leaving The Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay appeared to have hinted at a departure from the franchise in a tweet shared on Wednesday (March 15).

"Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..," Slay wrote.

The post came days after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles allowed Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek a trade.

"The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle," Russini tweeted last Friday (March 10).

Slay was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Detroit Lions in March 2020 and served as a captain for the first time in 2022.