Darius Slay Gives Big Hint He's Leaving The Eagles
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay appeared to have hinted at a departure from the franchise in a tweet shared on Wednesday (March 15).
"Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..," Slay wrote.
The post came days after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles allowed Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek a trade.
"The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle," Russini tweeted last Friday (March 10).
Slay was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Detroit Lions in March 2020 and served as a captain for the first time in 2022.
Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023
The former Mississippi State standout recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections during Philadelphia's NFC championship season.
The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023
Slay was selected to the Pro Bowl during each of the past two seasons and was previously a first-team All-Pro and the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2017, while having also previously made the Pro Bowl from 2017-19. The report comes days after the cornerback said he was eager to welcome newly hired defensive coordinator Sean Desai in an effort to ease his transition to Philadelphia during an episode of his Big Play Slay podcast.
“I can’t wait to meet the new DC, man,” Slay said. “Because I’m gonna tell you, knowing the new DC, it can be tough or it can be easy. You know what I’m saying? And I’m one of them guys that’s going to make it easy for him. I’m going to go in here, willing to learn, willing to figure out how he wants his defense ran. Because me being a leader and a captain on this team, that’s my job to do, make sure everyone is buying into the program."