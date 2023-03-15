Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Kids' 'Honest' Reaction To Her Divorce

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is getting honest about how her family is dealing since she split from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared two children with the talent manager, 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington. During a recent appearance on The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, Clarkson revealed how her kids feel about their parent's divorce and it's heartbreaking.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" the singer explained. "Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.'"

While it may be hard to hear, Clarkson is glad that "they're really honest about it... I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me." She continued, "I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us. I think communicating with them and not treating them—not treating them like an adult, because they're not—but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

Kelly and Brandon parted ways in June 2020 after seven years of marriage when The Voice judge filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple finalized their divorce in March 2022.

