Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Kids' 'Honest' Reaction To Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is getting honest about how her family is dealing since she split from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared two children with the talent manager, 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington. During a recent appearance on The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, Clarkson revealed how her kids feel about their parent's divorce and it's heartbreaking.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" the singer explained. "Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.'"