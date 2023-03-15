Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi & More To Perform At Something In The Water Festival

Of course, Pharrell will also hit the stage with some of his famous phriends. Keeping with the tradition of years past, fans will also experience performances from rock band Mumford & Sons, reggaeton rapper Feid, country-pop star Maren Morris and plenty more. Previously, Pharrell brought the festival down to Washington, D.C. in honor of Juneteenth last year amid issues with the City of Virginia Beach. However, the artist and fashion mogul was able to work thing out and bring the festival back home.



The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 — among the people — has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified,” Williams said in a statement last year. “College Beach Weekend continues every year, and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return, and the announcement will delight everyone — from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts. I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”



The festival is set to return to Virginia Beach on April 28 - April 30 at the 51st Street Stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Make sure to get your tickets now before it's too late.