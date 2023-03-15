Lotto Texas Jackpot Soars To Highest Amount In Over A Decade!

Want a cool $53.5 million? Play Lotto Texas!

Wednesday's (March 15) jackpot is making history — it's the highest it's been in over 12 years, KSAT reports. Currently, this jackpot is the fourth largest in the world, ranked after the Mega Millions ($254 million), Italy's SuperEnalotto ($72.6 million) and Powerball ($63 million), according to Lottery Post.

While the current estimated jackpot is worth $53.5 million, it has a cash value of just over $33 million, which is the largest prize up for grabs since May 29, 2010 when the jackpot was worth $97 million. That's not the biggest jackpot in Lotto Texas history, though. That record from 2004 still hasn't been broken; a jackpot that reached $145 million.

"We look forward to celebrating at least one of our own players winning the first Lotto Texas jackpot of 2023 and the largest since May of 2010," said Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief.

If you want to try your luck in Lotto Texas, you just need to have $1 and match six numbers. "As excitement for this jackpot prize increases, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win," Grief said.

