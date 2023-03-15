Parade Of Storms To 'Slam' California In Coming Days

Another atmospheric river is predicted to move through California next week, just a few days after weather conditions cease from the last big storm. According to KTLA, the impending weather patterns will impact the entire state. The storms are predicted to move into the region on Sunday, March 19th, and last through Wednesday. The impact will stretch from the San Francisco Bay, all the way down to San Diego. National Weather Service meteorologist Eleanor Dhuyvetter mentioned that the intensity of the storm remains a mystery as Californians prepare for another round of wind, rain, and snow.

“We know there’ll be something. There is some activity out in the Pacific right now and models are trending to bring that closer to the California coast. What we don’t know is the exact track and intensity by the time it reaches us."

Despite the lack of information available regarding which areas will experience the worst weather, it has been predicted that the entire state will see a significant amount of rainfall. National Weather Service meteorlogist Brian Garcia told FOX5 that atmospheric river conditions are far from over.

“If we go deep into the crystal ball, then the week of the 27th we might have a few sunny days, but in all likelihood, we won’t dry out until we get deep into spring and early summer. This is a prolonged pattern that we are entrenched in and look to remain so for March and possibly into April.” More information regarding the intensity and location of the next string of storms will be available this weekend.