WATCH: 97 MPH Winds Whip Through California, Uproot Large Trees
By Logan DeLoye
March 15, 2023
97 mph winds whipped through California on Tuesday afternoon causing significant damage to trees, power lines, and homes. According to SF Gate, the harsh weather conditions stemming from the latest atmospheric river closed multiple roads, and wiped out power for many. The National Weather Service Bay Area warned locals to stay off the road and to be vigilant of their surroundings during the storm.
"While the rain has largely ended wind is going to be a BIG concern this afternoon. Given saturated soil falling trees and power outages are *likely*. Please remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe!"
Locals were able to obtain photo and video footage of a few incidents that occurred across Northern California. Devin Roberts shared a video of a downed tree in Burlingame that blocked an entire road. In the video, viewers can see the wind violently whip through the trees.
KTVU reporter Brooks Jarosz shared a photo of wind damage that happened in Livermore. The photo depicts a huge tree toppled on top of a car beneath a destroyed covering.
WIND DAMAGE: Huge trees have toppled all over #Livermore. We counted a dozen along a single street. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rbBuIt1g4D— Brooks Jarosz (@BrooksKTVU) March 14, 2023
Lisa Lee Herrick shared a photo of semi-truck that flipped over on a Bay-area bridge as a result of the dangerously strong wind that blew through the region.
So, try to avoid driving on bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area today. It’s so windy that this semi tipped over.— Lisa Lee Herrick is in ORION Magazine Spring 2023 (@LisaLeeHerrick) March 14, 2023
(Photo from a friend of mine—she’s okay, but not sure if anyone was in the lane left of the truck!) pic.twitter.com/WzGauJIzte
A clear forecast has been predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, giving residents a brief period of normalcy before the next atmospheric river arrives early next week.